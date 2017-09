FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German computer manufacturer Kontron said its finance chief Andrea Bauer was leaving the company at the end of the year by mutual consent, having only been in office since mid-September.

Kontron said on Tuesday its supervisory board would immediately start searching for a new CFO. In the meantime, Gerhard Klingele will be interim CFO. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)