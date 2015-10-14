Kookmin Bank markets Korea's first covered bond under new rules

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank is marketing South Korea’s first covered bond under the country’s new legislative framework.

Price guidance for the five-year bonds is at the low 90s over mid-swaps, and the deal is expected to raise about $500 million.

The transaction will be the first bond issued off Kookmin’s $8 billion covered bond programme, and the first from a Korean lender since lawmakers passed the Korean Covered Bond Act in April 2014.

Before the 2014 law took effect, Korean banks could only issue covered bonds under securitisation legislation, which limited their appeal to the traditional investor base for senior secured bank debt.

The bonds are expected to be rated Aaa/AAA by Moody’s and Fitch. Kookmin Bank is rated A1/A/A.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners.

The 144A/Reg S bonds are expected to price today. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)