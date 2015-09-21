FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT attracts offers for Dutch oil storage firm Koole - sources
September 21, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

EQT attracts offers for Dutch oil storage firm Koole - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout group EQT has received offers for its Dutch oil storage group Koole Terminals valuing the business at more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), several people familiar with the deal said.

The investor last week collected more than 10 tentative bids mainly from infrastructure investors and will now pick several groups to submit final bids, the sources said.

Morgan Stanley is advising EQT on the sale, the people said.

EQT and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8833 euros Reporting by Ron Bousso and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin and Freya Berry; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
