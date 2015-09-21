EQT attracts offers for Dutch oil storage firm Koole - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout group EQT has received offers for its Dutch oil storage group Koole Terminals valuing the business at more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), several people familiar with the deal said.

The investor last week collected more than 10 tentative bids mainly from infrastructure investors and will now pick several groups to submit final bids, the sources said.

Morgan Stanley is advising EQT on the sale, the people said.

EQT and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.