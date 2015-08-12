LBO France ready to exit The Kooples - source

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Investment fund LBO France is ready to sell its 20 percent stake in French fashion brand The Kooples, a source close to the matter said, echoing a report in financial publication l‘Agefi.

LBO France has mandated Los Angeles-based bank Sage Group to handle the sale, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

LBO France declined to comment.

The Kooples was created in 2008 and is 80 percent owned by the Elicha family. It had sales of 146 million euros ($163 million) in 2013, according to LBO France’s website.