Merger between Israel's Koor, Discount in question

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - A planned merger between two of IDB Holding Corp’s intermediate holding companies will only be able to proceed when there is a change in the downward trend in the share prices of the companies involved, Koor Industries said on Tuesday.

In February IDB said Discount Investment Corp would buy the portion of Koor it does not already own as part of a plan to simplify IDB’s complex pyramid-type structure and reduce costs.

The two companies had aimed to complete a deal by the end of the second quarter.

Koor and Discount “continue to examine the impact of market developments on the merger ... as well as alternatives to its implementation,” Koor said in a statement. “There is no guarantee the merger will take place nor to its conditions or timing.”

Discount already holds 70 percent of Koor, while its parent IDB Development owns 13.3 percent and the public has 16.7 percent.

Shares in Koor were down 3.8 percent to a year low of 38.16 shekels while Discount was off 4.2 percent to 7.70 shekels, close to a year low of 7.22 shekels reached on June 3.

Discount’s subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Cellcom, the country’s biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property and Building.

Koor owns 2.48 percent of Credit Suisse and 40 percent of MA Industries, the world’s biggest maker of generic crop protection products.