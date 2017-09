ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Thursday it has mandated banks for a stake sale in its industrial cord maker Kordsa.

Sabanci mandated Deutsche Bank, UBS and Istanbul-based Ak Securities to sell a 25 percent stake in Kordsa to qualified institutional investors, according to a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kim Coghill)