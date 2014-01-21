FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea sees Jan foreign net bond investment - ministry official
January 21, 2014

South Korea sees Jan foreign net bond investment - ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Foreign net investment in South Korean domestic bonds will likely post the first gain in six months as demand among foreign investors remains stable, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Net foreign investment in domestic bonds rose by about 400 billion won ($376.06 million) this month to Jan. 17 and will likely post a gain by the end of the month, Gwak Bum-gook, head of the ministry’s treasury bureau, said in an interview.

Net investment includes both the net purchases or sales of bonds and the amount of payment made for maturing bonds. Foreign net investment in South Korean bonds posted outflows for the past five consecutive months, official figures show. ($1 = 1063.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)

