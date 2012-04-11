FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korean jet diverted in Canada after bomb threat-media
April 11, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 6 years

S. Korean jet diverted in Canada after bomb threat-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - A Korean Air passenger jet made an emergency landing at a Canadian military airbase after the airline’s Los Angeles office received a bomb threat by telephone, Canadian media said on Tuesday.

CBC said Korean Air flight 72 diverted to the Comox base on Vancouver Island shortly after takeoff from Vancouver, in Canada’s Pacific province of British Columbia. It landed safely, apparently without incident.

The South Korean airline’s website noted that the flight, which was en route to Seoul, had been diverted.

CBC quoted the regional search and rescue coordination center as saying the plane had been escorted to the military base by U.S. fighter jets.

The plane, a Boeing 777, had 149 passengers aboard, the Globe and Mail newspaper said.

