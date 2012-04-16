S.Korea c.bank chief - global policy easing near limit

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Non-standard measures taken by central banks during the financial crisis are approaching a point at which further easing could prove counterproductive, South Korea’s central bank chief said on Monday.

During the years-long financial crisis, central banks have, in addition to cutting interest rates, bought bonds and flooded money markets with cheap cash to help to stabilise markets.

“The welcome role of these policies in crisis management is now rapidly approaching its limit,” Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said in the text of a speech to be given at the Goethe University Frankfurt.

“Further monetary easing could do more harm than good when the financial markets are already flooded with cheap liquidity but remain nonetheless timid in their lending to the private sector.”

Kim also said that governments should work together to put new policies in place.

“The biggest challenge for the world economy at this juncture is that of avoiding local and unstable solutions, and instead seeking a solution that is global and sustainable,” he said.

For their part, central banks could use the Group of 20 leading economies to cooperate and, in the long run, establish a more formal institution such as an international monetary policy committee.

“Such an IMPC might serve as an effective mechanism for evaluating the overall effects on global liquidity of individual central banks’ monetary policies, and thereby lead toward introduction of a multilateral perspective in policy-making,” Kim said.

“It can also be a way to make up for the absence of an international lender of last resort.”