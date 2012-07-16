FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea's June coal imports rise 10.1 pct y/y
July 16, 2012 / 2:31 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of coal in
June rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier, and its January-June
imports declined 0.5 percent on the year, customs data showed on
Sunday.
    Details of June imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in $/T):
                            June 2012               June 2011
 Indonesia         2,848,922/ $ 89.89      2,811,797/ $ 91.50
 Australia         2,567,282/ $147.19      2,993,554/ $169.39  
 Russia            1,076,746/ $123.08      1,151,003/ $143.59 
 U.S.              1,015,216/ $160.56        522,074/ $234.14
 Canada              862,788/ $190.18        820,536/ $105.10 
 Colombia            798,916/ $110.46                       -
 China               179,362/ $190.15         99,494/ $203.11
 Cyprus               16,028/ $189.48         84,052/ $259.58
 Mongolia                           -         21,903/ $328.86   
         
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TOTAL             9,365,261/ $130.16      8,504,413/ $139.62
    
    Details for January-June imports are as follows (in tonnes,
in $/T)
                 January-June 2012            January-June 2011
  Australia    19,714,278/ $155.31          19,383,563/ $144.91
  Indonesia    17,548,232/ $ 94.69          18,113,751/ $ 87.58
  Canada        6,197,912/ $169.41           6,159,805/ $161.18
  Russia        5,387,721/ $129.66           5,657,621/ $133.05
  U.S.          3,265,137/ $193.84           3,274,136/ $207.16
  S.Africa      2,298,034/ $126.94           1,899,065/ $121.93
  Colombia        959,383/ $110.15             305,725/ $117.11
  China           808,043/ $179.03           1,471,923/ $153.59
  Ukraine          75,242/ $185.44              75,074/ $265.39
  Malaysia         44,259/ $ 89.34              14,134/ $205.18
  Mozambique       34,201/ $206.49                            -
  Cyprus           16,028/ $189.48             237,694/ $224.47
  Mongolia                       -              64,213/ $286.34
  --------------------------------------------------------------
  TOTAL        56,348,473/ $136.20          56,656,705/ $130.74

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
