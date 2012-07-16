TABLE-S.Korea's June coal imports rise 10.1 pct y/y

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's imports of coal in June rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier, and its January-June imports declined 0.5 percent on the year, customs data showed on Sunday. Details of June imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in $/T): June 2012 June 2011 Indonesia 2,848,922/ $ 89.89 2,811,797/ $ 91.50 Australia 2,567,282/ $147.19 2,993,554/ $169.39 Russia 1,076,746/ $123.08 1,151,003/ $143.59 U.S. 1,015,216/ $160.56 522,074/ $234.14 Canada 862,788/ $190.18 820,536/ $105.10 Colombia 798,916/ $110.46 - China 179,362/ $190.15 99,494/ $203.11 Cyprus 16,028/ $189.48 84,052/ $259.58 Mongolia - 21,903/ $328.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 9,365,261/ $130.16 8,504,413/ $139.62 Details for January-June imports are as follows (in tonnes, in $/T) January-June 2012 January-June 2011 Australia 19,714,278/ $155.31 19,383,563/ $144.91 Indonesia 17,548,232/ $ 94.69 18,113,751/ $ 87.58 Canada 6,197,912/ $169.41 6,159,805/ $161.18 Russia 5,387,721/ $129.66 5,657,621/ $133.05 U.S. 3,265,137/ $193.84 3,274,136/ $207.16 S.Africa 2,298,034/ $126.94 1,899,065/ $121.93 Colombia 959,383/ $110.15 305,725/ $117.11 China 808,043/ $179.03 1,471,923/ $153.59 Ukraine 75,242/ $185.44 75,074/ $265.39 Malaysia 44,259/ $ 89.34 14,134/ $205.18 Mozambique 34,201/ $206.49 - Cyprus 16,028/ $189.48 237,694/ $224.47 Mongolia - 64,213/ $286.34 -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 56,348,473/ $136.20 56,656,705/ $130.74 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)