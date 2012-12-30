FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overseas orders won by S.Korean builders up 9.8 pct in 2012
December 30, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Overseas orders won by S.Korean builders up 9.8 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korean contractors won overseas orders worth $64.9 billion in 2012, up 9.8 percent from $59.1 billion of 2011, but short of a government target of $70 billion for the year, the Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs said on Sunday.

The ministry attributed the missed target to the euro zone debt crisis which adversely affected the business of South Korean builders, especially in the Middle East. Delays in anticipated orders were also cited.

The oil-rich Middle East is South Korea’s largest construction market. It accounted 57 percent, or $36.9 billion, of the overseas orders in 2012. The Asian market followed with 30 percent, or $19.4 billion.

The ministry said it expected South Korean contractors to win overseas orders worth between $70 billion and $75 billion in 2013, with global oil prices seen remaining stable and additional orders from the Middle East expected. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

