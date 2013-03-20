S.Korea police investigating server outages at major TV networks

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s police are investigating what some suspect could be a hacking attack on the country’s major broadcasters and a large bank, they said on Wednesday.

Four major broadcasters were affected as well as Shinhan Bank, Part of Shinhan Financial Group, a major financial institution, the police and government said.

Initial speculation centred on a potential hacking attack by North Korea, which has hacked South Korean institutions before, but the police and South Korean government said they could not ascertain the cause of the outages.