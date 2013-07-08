FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Korea moves to ease liquidity crunch in corp bond market
#Asia
July 8, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-S.Korea moves to ease liquidity crunch in corp bond market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* S.Korea govt to buy 1.92 trln won in corporate debt

* Measure comes as weaker-rated firms struggle to sell new debt (Recasts with comments from government officials after briefing)

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it will directly buy 1.92 trillion won ($1.68 billion) worth of corporate debt to provide support for firms facing a temporary liquidity crunch following a recent rise in market rates.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country’s financial regulator, said it has identified 4 trillion won worth of maturing corporate debt that can’t be repayed without public support. Of this, 3.2 trillion won worth of the debt will be purchased by the government, creditor banks and other financial institutions through a relief programme.

“We aim to start supporting qualifying companies through this programme by the second half of July,” said Kim Yong-beom, the FSC’s director general of financial policy.

The support plan was widely anticipated following a spike in debt yields as investors braced for potential tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s massive bond buying programme later this year.

The FSC said debt issuance for firms with a single-A credit rating or lower fell to 0.3 trillion won in June from 1.4 trillion won in May, raising concerns about such companies’ ability to raise funding and whether such stress could trigger bigger problems for local markets or the broader economy.

The government will pool the corporate debt it took on through the support program with other kinds of bonds to create primary collateralised bond obligations (P-CBOs), which will then be sold to institutional investors.

The debt support program will apply for corporate bonds maturing between July and December 2014, the FSC said.

$1 = 1142.3250 Korean won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
