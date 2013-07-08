FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea sets plans to support corporate bond market
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea sets plans to support corporate bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled on Monday details of a long-anticipated plan to help local companies faced with temporary financial troubles sell new bonds more easily as part of their efforts to pay back maturing bonds.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement the state-run Korea Development Bank would underwrite new bonds issued by the eligible companies and repackage most of them into a primary collateralised debt obligation (P-CBO) facility.

The P-CBO would then raise 6.4 trillion won ($5.60 billion) from investors, it said, without providing the value of original corporate bonds to be purchased under the plan. ($1 = 1142.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.