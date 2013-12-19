UPDATE 1-S.Korea allows covered bonds, aims to ease household debt

* S.Korea lawmakers ratify bill intended to aid borrowers

* Around $77 bln of the debt could be sold from S. Korea

* Local banks’ covered bond issuance likely to start in Q2 2014 (Adds details on legislation, comments from analysts and bankers)

By Se Young Lee and Umesh Desai

SEOUL/HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korean lawmakers ratified on Thursday a bill allowing local banks to issue covered bonds, debt typically backed by mortgage loans, a move that policymakers hope will bolster efforts to contain hefty household debt problems.

Government officials say that issuance of these bonds - likely to begin around the second quarter of 2014 after regulatory work is completed - will let banks lend to homeowners for longer periods and at fixed rates.

Policymakers hope that this will ultimately help mitigate the effects of interest-rate rises as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts reducing its massive bond-buying stimulus.

Many South Korean households are highly leveraged and struggling with debt, in large part due to the ailing property market. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, local households’ gross debt-to-gross disposable income ratio stood at 153.4 as of 2012, well above the OECD average of 121.3.

At the end of October, 321.7 trillion Korean won ($306.02 billion) of 472.9 trillion in local banks’ loans to households were home mortgages.

While precise data isn’t available, bank industry officials say many of the mortgages are three-year loans with variable rates, many of which require the entire principal be paid back at maturity. As the rates are variable, the borrowers’ repayment costs can easily rise during the three years.

To ease risks of loan defaults, the government in 2011 directed Korean banks to raise their fixed-rate and amortising mortgage loans to 30 percent each of their overall mortgage portfolio by end-2016. At the end of June, fixed-rate loans accounted for 17.3 percent of portfolios, and amortising loans were 17.4 percent.

Covered bonds offer a way for local lenders to hedge duration and interest rates associated with these kinds of loans, as the paper tends to carry fixed rates as well as much longer maturity than the typical options available for local banks.

Though banks will be required to keep the underlying assets of the covered bonds they sell on their books and to be liable in case of default, these safeguards allows them to obtain funding at cheaper rates as well.

NEW FUNDING SOURCE

Credit analysts and investment banking officials say covered bonds will also provide local banks a new outlet for raising funds via foreign-currency denominated debt sold to offshore investors. Covered bonds are relatively little-used in the region.

In Asia-Pacific, covered bond issuance volumes have fallen to $17.7 billion this year from $37 billion in 2012. Analysts said that the drop came as banks in Australia, the region’s biggest market, chose instead to use a residential mortgage-backed securities funding route, due to revived investor demand.

South Korea could give bond-usage a boost.

“Korean borrowers have large redemptions next year and covered bonds give issuers an additional option for refinancing,” said Malcolm Mui, the Hong Kong-based head of Nomura’s investment-grade syndicate desk. “It is an asset class that has not been as prevalent in Asia before, and presents borrowers an opportunity to look at different parts of the capital structure for funding.”

It’s hard to say how much of the debt will be issued from South Korea. The Financial Services Commission, the country’s financial regulator, initially plans to limit covered bond issuance to 4 percent of local banks’ total assets - which would be 81 trillion won ($77.05 billion) based on assets held at end-2012.

“During the global financial crisis, we saw that the covered bond market liquidity did not dry up in contrast with the rest of the bond market,” said Jerome Cheng, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service in Hong Kong. “This is because the due recourse feature gives investors additional comfort.”