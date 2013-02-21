S.Korea end-Q4 household credit growth at near 8-yr low

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly eight years at the end of December, central bank data showed on Thursday, as a delayed economic recovery sapped consumer confidence.

Household credit at the end of December was up 5.2 percent over a year earlier at 959.4 trillion won ($889.7 billion), the slowest since the end of March 2005, when it also posted growth of 5.2 percent, Bank of Korea data showed.

It was down from a revised 5.4 percent rise by the end of September and marked the sixth consecutive quarter of slowing growth in household credit, which includes borrowings from financial companies and purchases on credit, the data showed.

Although still seen as a high risk to the South Korean financial system and economy, the country’s household debt load has been slowly easing since a more than 9 percent annual rise in the middle of 2011.