FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Q4 household credit growth fastest in 7 quarters
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Q4 household credit growth fastest in 7 quarters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s annual household credit growth picked up to its quickest pace in seven quarters in the October-December period, central bank data showed on Tuesday, due to government measures introduced last year to boost housing transactions.

Household credit at the end of December, including loans and other credit owed by South Korean households, was up 6.0 percent year-on-year at 1,021.3 trillion won ($950.5 billion).

That was up from a revised 5.6 percent gain three months before and the quickest pace since a 7.1 percent increase in the first quarter of 2012, the Bank of Korea said.

Loans owed to financial institutions rose 6.3 percent to 963.0 trillion won as of end-December, while purchases on credit, such as credit card transactions, inched up 0.8 percent to 58.3 trillion won, the quarterly data showed.

A Bank of Korea official said the rise was attributed to a slew of tax cuts and low-interest loans provided last year under government measures to boost the real estate market.

As a result, housing transactions in the country surged in January, underscoring growing optimism for the property market.

The South Korea government under President Park Geun-hye is aiming to revive household spending while pushing local consumers to more structurally sound loans in order to keep a heavy household debt load from debilitating the economy. ($1 = 1074.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.