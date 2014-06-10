FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea forex official denies report of plans to inspect banks
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea forex official denies report of plans to inspect banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea has no plans to inspect banks over foreign exchange trading but is looking into the surges in dollar/won trading near the end of the onshore session, a foreign exchange official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The authorities are closely watching the pattern of deals for one direction (for the dollar/won) surging near the end of the session,” the official said. The finance ministry and central bank are in charge of foreign exchange policies.

“We see this pattern as a serious issue but do not consider carrying out inspection of banks regarding this,” the official said, denying a local media report. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

