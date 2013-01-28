FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank boosts rhetoric against QE spillover
January 28, 2013

S.Korea c.bank boosts rhetoric against QE spillover

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean central bank’s policy board ramped up its warnings on Monday against a possible surge in capital inflows as a result of the ultra-loose monetary policy led by the advanced economies.

“An atmosphere of protectionism is spreading and South Korea needs to take a much more serious view about this,” Ha Sung-keun, a member of the Bank of Korea’s 7-member monetary policy committee, told reporters on behalf of the committee.

Speaking at a scheduled luncheon with reporters, Ha was referring to the quantitative easing policy measures taken by the advanced economies, most recently by Japan. Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo was absent as he was travelling abroad.

Ha also said the country’s existing measures on capital flows were not sufficient, although he said they were in better shape than before. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

