S.Korea Sept s/adj current account surplus falls vs Aug
October 28, 2013 / 11:08 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Sept s/adj current account surplus falls vs Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted $4.97 billion in September from a revised $7.72 billion surplus in August as exports fell while imports rose, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Exports in September edged down by 0.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted $48.09 billion while imports rose 5.2 percent to $43.12 billion, resulting in a goods surplus of $4.98 billion.

South Korea has posted current account surplus each month since early 2009.

Without adjustment for seasonal patterns, South Korea’s current account surplus last month stood at $6.57 billion from a revised surplus of $5.68 billion in August.

In the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of $4.52 billion in September, in comparison to a net outflow of $7.66 billion in August. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
