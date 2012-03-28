FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea Feb current, capital, financial accounts
March 28, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea Feb current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):  
                                       FEBRUARY    ^JANUARY  
 Current account                        4,102.4     1,593.1  
   Goods account                        4,572.1       758.8  
   Services account                      -699.0       461.2  
   Primary income account                 290.0       713.3  
   Secondary income account               -60.8      -340.2  
    - - - -  
 *Capital and financial account  
   Capital account                         36.0        -1.7  
   Financial account                     -690.5     1,307.3  
     Direct investment account         -3,572.6    -2,013.3  
     Portfolio investment account       5,952.4     7,737.0  
     Financial derivatives account        214.1       434.2  
     Other investment account          -1,097.5    -2,190.4  
     =Reserve assets                   -2,186.8    -2,660.2   
       
 ^ Revised  
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns  
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.  
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

