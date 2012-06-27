FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea May current, capital, financial accounts
June 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Korea May current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):  
                                            MAY      ^APRIL  
 Current account                        3,162.9     1,581.0  
   Goods account                        2,216.0       926.4  
   Services account                     1,275.4       -71.4  
   Primary income account                -125.5       917.3  
   Secondary income account              -203.0      -191.4  
    - - - -  
 *Capital and financial account  
   Capital account                        144.2       102.3  
   Financial account                   -3,056.3        55.4  
     Direct investment account         -1,382.0      -940.4  
     Portfolio investment account        -937.1    -2,213.3  
     Financial derivatives account       -390.4       320.5  
     Other investment account          -1,615.6     2,667.4  
     =Reserve assets                    1,268.8       221.2   
       
 ^ Revised  
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns  
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.  
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

