TABLE-S.Korea May current, capital, financial accounts

(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): MAY ^APRIL Current account 3,162.9 1,581.0 Goods account 2,216.0 926.4 Services account 1,275.4 -71.4 Primary income account -125.5 917.3 Secondary income account -203.0 -191.4 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 144.2 102.3 Financial account -3,056.3 55.4 Direct investment account -1,382.0 -940.4 Portfolio investment account -937.1 -2,213.3 Financial derivatives account -390.4 320.5 Other investment account -1,615.6 2,667.4 =Reserve assets 1,268.8 221.2 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)