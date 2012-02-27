FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea Jan current, capital, financial accounts
February 27, 2012 / 11:09 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-S.Korea Jan current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full story, double-click )	
    SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):	
                                        JANUARY   ^DECEMBER 
 Current account                        1,807.4     4,340.7 
   Goods account                          976.8     3,063.4 
   Services account                       461.2     1,015.9 
   Primary income account                 713.3       344.4 
   Secondary income account              -343.8       -83.0 
    - - - - 
 *Capital and financial account 
   Capital account                         -1.7         0.0 
   Financial account                    1,219.4    -3,497.8 
     Direct investment account         -2,013.3      -842.7 
     Portfolio investment account       7,737.0    -2,411.4 
     Financial derivatives account        434.2      -160.6 
     Other investment account          -2,278.3        10.1 
     =Reserve assets                   -2,660.2       -93.2 	
      
 ^ Revised 
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns 
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased. 
  SOURCE: Bank of Korea	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

