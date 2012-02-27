TABLE-S.Korea Jan current, capital, financial accounts

(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JANUARY ^DECEMBER Current account 1,807.4 4,340.7 Goods account 976.8 3,063.4 Services account 461.2 1,015.9 Primary income account 713.3 344.4 Secondary income account -343.8 -83.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -1.7 0.0 Financial account 1,219.4 -3,497.8 Direct investment account -2,013.3 -842.7 Portfolio investment account 7,737.0 -2,411.4 Financial derivatives account 434.2 -160.6 Other investment account -2,278.3 10.1 =Reserve assets -2,660.2 -93.2 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)