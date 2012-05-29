FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea April current, capital, financial accounts
May 29, 2012 / 11:07 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Korea April current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full story, double-click )	
    SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional current,
capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of
dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated):  
                                          APRIL      ^MARCH  
 Current account                        1,623.0     3,115.5  
   Goods account                          970.4     2,456.7  
   Services account                       -71.4       304.6  
   Primary income account                 917.3       793.9  
   Secondary income account              -193.3      -439.7  
    - - - -  
 *Capital and financial account  
   Capital account                        102.3       100.0  
   Financial account                       20.1    -1,862.4  
     Direct investment account           -940.4    -1,617.4  
     Portfolio investment account      -2,213.3     1,303.9  
     Financial derivatives account        320.5       706.7  
     Other investment account           2,632.1      -516.2  
     =Reserve assets                      221.2    -1,739.4   
       
 ^ Revised  
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns  
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.  
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea	
	
 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

