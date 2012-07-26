TABLE-S.Korea June current, capital, financial accounts

(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JUNE ^MAY Current account 3,683.3 3,126.7 Goods account 2,626.9 2,178.6 Services account 264.6 1,275.4 Primary income account 913.2 -125.5 Secondary income account -121.5 -201.8 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 37.8 144.2 Financial account -5,284.1 -3,041.6 Direct investment account -692.8 -1,382.0 Portfolio investment account -2,330.9 -937.1 Financial derivatives account 4.6 -390.4 Other investment account -1,665.7 -1,600.9 =Reserve assets -599.3 1,268.8 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)