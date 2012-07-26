FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea June current, capital, financial accounts
July 26, 2012

TABLE-S.Korea June current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):  
                                           JUNE        ^MAY  
 Current account                        3,683.3     3,126.7  
   Goods account                        2,626.9     2,178.6  
   Services account                       264.6     1,275.4  
   Primary income account                 913.2      -125.5  
   Secondary income account              -121.5      -201.8  
 *Capital and financial account  
   Capital account                         37.8       144.2  
   Financial account                   -5,284.1    -3,041.6  
     Direct investment account           -692.8    -1,382.0  
     Portfolio investment account      -2,330.9      -937.1  
     Financial derivatives account          4.6      -390.4  
     Other investment account          -1,665.7    -1,600.9  
     =Reserve assets                     -599.3     1,268.8   
       
 ^ Revised  
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns  
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.  
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
