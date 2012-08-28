FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea July current, capital, financial accounts
August 28, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Korea July current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional current,
capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of
dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated):   
                                           JULY       ^JUNE   
 Current account                        4,381.9     3,729.5   
   Goods account                        3,788.0     2,671.8   
   Services account                       704.9       264.5   
   Primary income account                 105.1       913.2   
   Secondary income account              -216.1      -120.0   
    - - - -   
 *Capital and financial account   
   Capital account                         36.3        37.8   
   Financial account                   -7,935.2    -5,266.1   
     Direct investment account         -1,443.6      -692.8   
     Portfolio investment account       2,529.2    -2,330.9   
     Financial derivatives account        267.1         4.6   
     Other investment account          -7,684.1    -1,647.7  
     =Reserve assets                   -1,603.8      -599.3    
        
 ^ Revised   
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns   
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.   
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

