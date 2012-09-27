FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-S.Korea August current, capital, financial accounts
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Korea August current, capital, financial accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full story, double-click )
    SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):   
                                            AUG       ^JULY   
 Current account                        4,308.6     4,421.0   
   Goods account                        4,332.7     3,811.0   
   Services account                        58.1       719.0   
   Primary income account                  33.7       105.1   
   Secondary income account              -115.9      -214.0   
    - - - -   
 *Capital and financial account   
   Capital account                          8.0        36.3   
   Financial account                     -644.1    -7,876.4   
     Direct investment account         -1,607.1    -1,443.6   
     Portfolio investment account         580.9     2,529.2   
     Financial derivatives account         68.3       267.1   
     Other investment account           1,432.9    -7,625.3  
     =Reserve assets                   -1,119.2    -1,603.8    
        
 ^ Revised   
 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns   
 = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.   
   SOURCE: Bank of Korea

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.