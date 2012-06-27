FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea May current account surplus doubles vs April
June 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea May current account surplus doubles vs April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus doubled to a provisional $3.16 billion in May from a revised $1.58 billion surplus in April as imports fell sharply, central bank data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 2.5 percent in May from the previous month while imports declined by a faster 5.4 percent, resulting in a jump in the goods trade surplus, the Bank of Korea data showed.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $3.06 billion last month without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared with a revised net inflow of $55.4 million in April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

