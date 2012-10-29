FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Sept current account surplus edges down vs Aug
#Financials
October 29, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea Sept current account surplus edges down vs Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus fell to $3.90 billion in September on a seasonally adjusted basis from a revised $4.46 billion surplus in August on a sharp rise in imports, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Exports, also adjusted for seasonal factors, rose 5.4 percent to $46.35 billion in September from a revised $43.96 billion in August, while imports grew 6.9 percent to $42.20 billion from $39.49 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Without seasonal adjustments, Asia’s fourth-largest economy posted a current account surplus of $6.07 billion in September, up sharply from a surplus of $2.50 billion in August.

In the financial account, the country posted a net outflow of $5.20 billion in September without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised $0.61 billion outflow in August. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
