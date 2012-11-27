FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea Oct current account surplus rises vs Sept
November 27, 2012 / 11:04 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea Oct current account surplus rises vs Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus in October rose to a seasonally adjusted $4.42 billion from a revised $3.75 billion surplus in September as exports grew faster than imports, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 4.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis to $48.27 billion in October while imports expanded by 2.6 percent to $43.29 billion from $42.21 billion, producing a $4.98 billion surplus in the goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account in October stood at a surplus of $5.82 billion.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy posted a net outflow of $7.27 billion in October without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised outflow of $4.93 billion a month before. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

