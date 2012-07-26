FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea June s/adj current account edges up vs May
#Financials
July 26, 2012 / 11:24 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea June s/adj current account edges up vs May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double click )

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus inched up to a provisional $3.68 billion in June from a revised $3.13 billion surplus in May on a decline in imports, central bank data showed on Friday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 0.4 percent in June from the previous month, while imports declined at a quicker pace of 1.4 percent, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The current account surplus hit an all-time high in June on a non-seasonally adjusted basis at $5.84 billion from $3.57 billion in May from the sharp downturn in imports.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $5.28 billion in June without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared with a revised net outflow of $3.04 billion in May. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
