S.Korea Aug current account surplus edges down vs July
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea Aug current account surplus edges down vs July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell slightly in August to a seasonally adjusted $4.31 billion from a revised $4.42 billion surplus in July, central bank data showed on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports fell 2.0 percent to $43.87 billion in August from $44.79 billion in July while imports declined by a quicker pace at 3.5 percent to $39.54 billion from $40.98 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Exports and imports in August were the lowest since December 2010.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus in August was at a four-month low at $2.36 billion from a record high of $6.14 billion in July.

In the financial account, the country posted a net outflow of $644.10 million in August without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised $7.88 billion outflow in July. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by David Chance)

