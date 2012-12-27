FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea posts record current account surplus in Nov
December 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea posts record current account surplus in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus jumped to a record high of $6.66 billion in November on a seasonally adjusted basis from a revised $4.38 billion surplus in October on weak imports, central bank data showed on Friday.

November exports grew 0.8 percent from October to $48.57 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis while imports shrank 3.2 percent to $41.89 billion, resulting in a $6.67 billion surplus in the goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.

The goods trade surplus was also the biggest on record.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy posted a net outflow of $9.85 billion in November without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised outflow of $7.25 billion in October. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

