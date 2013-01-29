FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea Dec current account surplus at 8-mth low
January 29, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea Dec current account surplus at 8-mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell to an 8-month low of $2.98 billion in December from a revised $6.69 billion surplus in November as exports shrank while imports grew, data showed on Wednesday.

December exports fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent to $46.76 billion from November while imports jumped 6.8 percent to $44.74 billion, bringing the goods account surplus down to $2.01 billion from $6.70 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

For the whole of 2012, Asia’s fourth-largest economy posted a current account surplus of a record $43.25 billion, up a sharp 66 percent from a $26.07 billion surplus in 2011.

In the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of $3.97 billion in December without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $9.84 billion set in November. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

