South Korea Jan current account surplus hits record
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea Jan current account surplus hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus in January more than doubled to a record $6.52 billion from a revised $3.00 billion surplus in December as exports rose, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

January exports shot up by a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent to $49.75 billion from December while imports fell 2.9 percent to $43.03 billion, producing a $6.73 billion surplus in the goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $0.96 billion in January without being adjusted for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $3.94 billion seen in December. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

