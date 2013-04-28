FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea March current account surplus edges down vs Feb
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea March current account surplus edges down vs Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus in March edged down to a seasonally adjusted $4.36 billion from $4.45 billion in February as exports slightly fell while imports rose, central bank data showed on Monday.

Exports in March slipped by 2.0 percent to $46.35 billion from February on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports ticked up 0.5 percent to $43.11 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed, producing a goods account surplus of $3.24 billion.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus jumped to $4.98 billion in March from $2.71 billion in February, the central bank said.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $6.81 billion in March, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $3.31 billion in February, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.