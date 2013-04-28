S.Korea March current account surplus edges down vs Feb

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus in March edged down to a seasonally adjusted $4.36 billion from $4.45 billion in February as exports slightly fell while imports rose, central bank data showed on Monday.

Exports in March slipped by 2.0 percent to $46.35 billion from February on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports ticked up 0.5 percent to $43.11 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed, producing a goods account surplus of $3.24 billion.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus jumped to $4.98 billion in March from $2.71 billion in February, the central bank said.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $6.81 billion in March, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $3.31 billion in February, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)