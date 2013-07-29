FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea June s/adj current account surplus drops vs May
July 29, 2013 / 11:05 PM / in 4 years

S.Korea June s/adj current account surplus drops vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus in June dropped from a record high set in May as exports fell while imports gained, central bank data showed on Tuesday, suggesting domestic demand was improving.

The seasonally adjusted current account surplus slipped to a provisional $4.79 billion in June from a revised $7.82 billion surplus in May, the Bank of Korea data showed. May’s revised figure was unchanged from the provisional reading.

Exports in June fell by a seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent to $44.47 billion whereas imports grew 4.2 percent to $41.58 billion, producing a goods account surplus of $2.89 billion, the data showed.

Without adjustment for seasonal patterns, South Korea’s current account surplus in June edged down to $7.24 billion from a surplus of $8.64 billion in May.

In the financial account, the country saw a net outflow of $4.90 billion in June without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a net outflow of $11.58 billion in May. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

