S.Korea Aug s/adj current account surplus at $7.78 bln
September 26, 2013 / 11:09 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Aug s/adj current account surplus at $7.78 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus in August scored the second-largest on record as exports rose while imports fell in monthly terms, central bank data showed on Friday, further supporting the won .

The seasonally adjusted current account surplus shot up to a provisional $7.78 billion in August from a revised $4.96 billion surplus in July, the Bank of Korea data showed. It was the largest surplus on record after $7.82 billion set in May.

Exports in August rose by 5.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted $48.21 billion in August whereas imports fell 2.2 percent to $41.02 billion. The resulting surplus in the goods account stood at $7.19 billion.

While big current account surpluses help boost the stability of the won, weak imports underscored depressed domestic demand in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Without adjustment for seasonal patterns, South Korea’s current account surplus in August fell to $5.74 billion from a surplus of $6.77 billion in July.

In the financial account, the country saw a net outflow of $7.69 billion in August compared to a net outflow of $7.32 billion in July. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

