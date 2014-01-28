FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Dec c/a surplus nearly doubles as exports rise
January 28, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Dec c/a surplus nearly doubles as exports rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus nearly doubled to a record $8.07 billion in December from a revised $4.18 billion surplus in November as exports jumped, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

December exports grew a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent to $50.49 billion from November while imports rose 2.4 percent to $43.94 billion, bringing the goods account surplus at $6.55 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

For the whole of 2013, South Korea’s economy posted a current account surplus of a record $70.73 billion, up 47.1 percent from a $48.08 billion surplus in 2012, central bank data showed.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $6.36 billion in December without adjustments for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $6.33 billion seen in November. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

