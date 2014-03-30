S.Korea Feb current account surplus edges down vs Jan

(For full table, click )

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus edged down to $7.57 billion in February from a revised $8.56 billion in January as both exports and imports shrank slightly, central bank data showed on Monday.

Exports last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 4 percent from the previous month to $52.50 billion while imports slipped by 2 percent to $44.53 billion. As a result, the trade surplus stood at $7.97 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $6.92 billion in February, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $4.48 in January.

The Bank of Korea said it has adopted slightly different compiling standards for the current account from the past, according to international practices, resulting in some changes in the historical data. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)