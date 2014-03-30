FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Feb current account surplus edges down vs Jan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Feb current account surplus edges down vs Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For full table, click )

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s seasonally adjusted current account surplus edged down to $7.57 billion in February from a revised $8.56 billion in January as both exports and imports shrank slightly, central bank data showed on Monday.

Exports last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 4 percent from the previous month to $52.50 billion while imports slipped by 2 percent to $44.53 billion. As a result, the trade surplus stood at $7.97 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

In the financial account, Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $6.92 billion in February, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $4.48 in January.

The Bank of Korea said it has adopted slightly different compiling standards for the current account from the past, according to international practices, resulting in some changes in the historical data. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.