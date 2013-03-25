UPDATE 1-S.Korea to expand support for consumer debt restructuring

* Consumer debt rescue fund to be expanded by 300 bln won

* New president’s first economic policy initiative

* Heavy household debt a major drag on Asia’s No.4 economy (Updates throughout with details)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s new government said on Monday it will inject 300 billion won ($268 million) to expand a fund trying to help tackle the problem of household debt, which it believes is shackling the economy’s recovery.

This is the first major initiative from President Park Geun-hye, in office for one month, as she seeks to accelerate growth from the 1.5 percent annual pace in the last quarter of 2012, close to the lowest since the 2008 global crisis.

South Korean consumers’ debt levels are among the highest in the developed world at more than 150 percent of average annual disposable income per household and act as a major drag on any boost to domestic demand in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The injection will take to 800 billion won a fund that buys overdue loans from lenders at a discount and allows the individual debtors to get a writedown or have their outstanding debt exchanged for lower-interest loans.

To qualify for help, individuals must have debts of up to 100 million won that are not backed by collateral and which have been overdue for six months or longer as of February. The government said the expanded fund will help some 324,000 people.

During the campaign preceding her election as president in December, Park promised to set up an 18 trillion won fund to rescue those willing to work but suffering from overdue debts.

Expansion of the existing fund was announced by the Financial Services Commission but officials there declined to explain why the effort to tackle household debt would involve far less than 18 trillion won.

“The government has decided to launch the project first at this scale and we may need to adjust the plan while operating it in the future,” Jeong Eun-bo, director general at the financial regulatory agency told reporters, adding the government may further expand the programme.

Funds for the expansion will be borrowed through loans and bonds, the FSC said in a statement, adding that reinvestment of proceeds would bring the fund’s total purchases to 1.5 trillion won.

PRESIDENT WANTS ECONOMIC POLICY SHIFT

Park has not set any specific goals on economic growth or personal income but has called for a policy shift away from supporting big exporters and toward developing domestic market-oriented businesses.

“We have to resolutely transform our economy into one jointly led by the exports and domestic demand and by the large and smaller enterprises, away from one dominated by large companies,” Park told senior officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday.

Government officials have said debt rescue programmes should not be intended to support reckless behaviour by irrational borrowers but aim to rescue individuals willing to work who are suffering from heavy debt incurred in the process of normal economic activity.

Reflecting Park’s stance of putting more emphasis on improving the economic health than lifting growth drastically, her government has been preparing for a supplementary budget spending bill that will likely be of only a modest size.

The Finance Ministry has yet to set the date for announcing the extra budget and other stimulus measures. Two sources at the ministry telling Reuters on Monday that final plans could be unveiled in early April.

Government officials have refused to provide any detail on the stimulus measures, but local media recently reported the ministry is preparing a bill with spending equivalent to 1 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 1119.3500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)