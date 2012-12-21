FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Household balance sheet details in South Korea
December 21, 2012

TABLE-Household balance sheet details in South Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Debt burden at South Korean
households eased this year as income grew faster than debt, an
official survey found on Friday, giving some relief to
policymakers fighting slowing growth in Asia's fourth-largest
economy.
    Following are key findings from the survey on the balance
sheet of South Korean households in average terms:
    RATIO FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (PERCENT)
                                         2012     2011
  Debts to assets                        16.8     17.5
  Debts to financial assets              67.4     75.4
  Financial debts to financial assets    45.8     52.1
  Debts to disposable income            152.3    158.5
    AMOUNT FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON)
  Total debts                           52.91    52.05
  Financial debts                       35.99    35.97
  Net assets                           262.03   245.60
  Financial assets                      78.55    69.03
  Disposable annual income              34.74    32.83
    *AMOUNT FOR RELEVANT HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON)
  Total debts                           81.87    82.89
  Financial debts                       61.47    63.96
  Total assets                         314.95   297.65
  Financial assets                      78.66    69.33
  * Households with assets, debts or both
    NOTE:
    - Survey conducted over 20,000 sample households across
South Korea jointly by the Bank of Korea, Statistics Korea,
Financial Supervisory Service
    - Assets and debts as of the end of March 2012
    - Disposable annual income for calendar year 2011

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

