FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea short-term external debt ratio inches up in Q1
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 11:18 PM / 3 years ago

S.Korea short-term external debt ratio inches up in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s ratio of short-term external debt to its foreign reserves inched up during the first quarter as borrowings led by banks grew faster than the foreign reserves, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of short-term external debt inched up to 34.9 percent of the country’s foreign reserves by the end of March from a revised 33.3 percent at the end of December, the quarterly data showed.

Short-term external debt owed by South Korea rose to $123.8 billion by the end of March from $115.3 billion three months earlier while foreign reserves grew to $354.3 billion from $346.5 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Asia’s fourth-largest country had the world’s seventh-largest foreign reserves as of the end of March.

South Korea’s total external debt rose to $425.4 billion by the end of March from a revised $416.1 billion at the end of December, the data showed. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.