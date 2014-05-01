FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea April exports to U.S. jump, shipments to China slow
May 1, 2014

S.Korea April exports to U.S. jump, shipments to China slow

SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports to the United States jumped 19.3 percent in April from a year earlier while shipments to China grew at a much slower 2.4 percent rate, data from the trade ministry showed on Thursday.

Exports to the European Union slumped by 3.2 percent in April on an annual basis, although a statement by the ministry attributed the weakness to an absence of big ship deliveries this year compared with some made last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

