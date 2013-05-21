FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-S.Korea May 1-20 exports fall, but better than feared
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 21, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-S.Korea May 1-20 exports fall, but better than feared

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects values in 2nd paragraph)

* May 1-20 exports fall 3.8 pct y/y - customs data

* Exports almost flat after adjustment for calendar effects

* Data shows little impact so far from yen’s plunge

By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports so far this month were roughly flat from a year earlier, customs data published on Tuesday showed, suggesting the impact from the yen’s dramatic slide has so far been less severe than feared.

Exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy amounted to $26.57 billion for May 1-20, while imports totalled $27.17 billion, according to the data the Korea Customs Service published on its website (www.customs.go.kr) showed.

The agency provided percentage changes over the comparable period of 2012 but Reuters calculations showed exports for the May 1-20 period fell 3.8 percent on an annual basis while imports declined by a sharper 9.1 percent.

In terms of the average value per working day, exports so far this month was unchanged from a year earlier whereas imports were 6 percent less than last year, Reuters calculations showed.

South Korea is concerned the yen’s sharp fall globally since late last year would give Japanese exporters an upper hand in pricing their products, particularly over South Korean exporters such as Hyundai Motor and POSCO.

The yen fell more than 20 percent against the dollar in just half a year on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s bold drive to print new money without limit until the world’s third-largest economy pulls out of deflation.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.