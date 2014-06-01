FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 1, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea May exports to China fall fastest in nearly 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports to China fell 9.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the sharpest loss since August 2009, government data showed on Sunday in fresh evidence of slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

In contrast, South Korea’s exports to the European Union jumped 32.0 percent in May from a year earlier and shipments to the United States rose 4.5 percent, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
