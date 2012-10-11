S.Korea c.bank: capital investment to lead recovery

(For full table, double click )

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank expects recovering capital investment to drive next year’s economic rebound as consumer spending and construction investment will likely remain weak, its revised forecasts showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea said capital investment would grow 5.0 percent next year after a slow 1.5 percent gain seen this year while private consumption will grow only 3.0 percent in 2013 after expanding 1.7 percent this year.

These were part of the central bank’s revised economic forecasts, of which gross domestic product and inflation projections were already disclosed by Governor Kim Choong-soo during his news conference earlier in the day. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)