FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea plans FX trading inspection at banks
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea plans FX trading inspection at banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean authorities plan to inspect foreign exchange trading at key banks operating in the country, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday, as they are concerned about the rapid appreciation of the local currency.

The central bank and financial markets regulator plan to jointly conduct the investigation, the official said, without elaborating further on the timing or purpose of the inspection.

Yonhap News Agency reported earlier on Tuesday that the inspections are scheduled to start next month. Authorities may may decide to lower the ceilings on the foreign-exchange derivatives positions that each bank can hold, the report said, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting By Lee Shinhyung; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.