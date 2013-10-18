S.Korea says watching if offshore speculators moving won

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea is closely monitoring whether offshore speculators are contributing to recent foreign capital inflows and exchange rate movements for the won, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

“The foreign-exchange authorities’ stance for preventing one-sided movements in the foreign-exchange market and reducing volatility remains unchanged,” said Kim Seong-wook, director of foreign exchange market division for South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance.

The local currency edged lower following the remarks and was quoted at 1,062.3 against the dollar as of 0028 GMT, compared with the intraday low of 1,060.1--the strongest since Jan. 21.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak of local stocks to a record 35th consecutive session on Thursday. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)