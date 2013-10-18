FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea says watching if offshore speculators moving won
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea says watching if offshore speculators moving won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea is closely monitoring whether offshore speculators are contributing to recent foreign capital inflows and exchange rate movements for the won, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

“The foreign-exchange authorities’ stance for preventing one-sided movements in the foreign-exchange market and reducing volatility remains unchanged,” said Kim Seong-wook, director of foreign exchange market division for South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance.

The local currency edged lower following the remarks and was quoted at 1,062.3 against the dollar as of 0028 GMT, compared with the intraday low of 1,060.1--the strongest since Jan. 21.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak of local stocks to a record 35th consecutive session on Thursday. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.