FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea housing prices fall in Sept, third month running
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea housing prices fall in Sept, third month running

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.2 percent in September from August, private-sector data showed on Tuesday, marking their third consecutive monthly decline and underscoring a stubbornly weak consumer sentiment.

Housing prices fell by 0.1 percent each in August and July on a month-on-month basis and it was the longest losing streak seen since early 2009, the data from Kookmin Bank showed.

Compared with a year earlier, housing prices in September were just 1.2 percent higher, the data showed, setting their slowest annual growth since November 2009. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.