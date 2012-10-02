S.Korea housing prices fall in Sept, third month running

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.2 percent in September from August, private-sector data showed on Tuesday, marking their third consecutive monthly decline and underscoring a stubbornly weak consumer sentiment.

Housing prices fell by 0.1 percent each in August and July on a month-on-month basis and it was the longest losing streak seen since early 2009, the data from Kookmin Bank showed.

Compared with a year earlier, housing prices in September were just 1.2 percent higher, the data showed, setting their slowest annual growth since November 2009. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)